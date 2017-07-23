Descalso will start in left field and lead off Sunday against the Nationals.

Descalso will draw his fourth straight start Sunday, mostly as a byproduct of the newly acquired J.D. Martinez still battling a hand injury. Since A.J. Pollock will join Martinez on the bench for rest in the series finale, Descalso will benefit from a move up in the lineup, though it may not improve his DFS outlook much with a tough matchup with the Nats' Stephen Strasburg awaiting him.

