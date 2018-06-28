Descalso hit a pinch-hit home run in his only at-bat in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

The solo blast provided a much needed insurance run to put Arizona up a pair, as they'd eventually give one back and hold on for the 2-1 win. The homer was his ninth of the year, already putting him just one shy of the career-best 10 he smacked last season. To go along with the increased power, Descalso is slashing .263/.360/.505 -- the latter two of which would represent career highs.