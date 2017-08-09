Play

Descalso is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Descalso will head to the bench after starting the past three games as Adam Rosales draws the start at second. Over the last nine games, Descalso is just 2-for-26 from the plate, but remains the number one option at the keystone moving forward.

