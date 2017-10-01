Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Not starting Sunday
Descalso is not in the lineup Sunday against the Royals.
Following three consecutive starts, Descalso will make his way to the bench for the final game of the regular season. Brandon Drury will take over at second base and bat sixth in his stead.
