Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Out against Kershaw
Descalso is not in the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks.
As per usual, Descalso will head to the bench with a lefty in Clayton Kershaw starting for the Dodgers. In his place, Ketel Marte will start at second base and hit third.
