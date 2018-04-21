Descalso will not start Saturday against the Padres.

As usual, Descalso's platoon partner Deven Marrero will get the start against a lefty, as the Diamondbacks face the southpaw Clayton Richard. With Jake Lamb (shoulder) nearing a return from the disabled list, the platoon arrangement should end soon, sending Descalso back to a bench role.

