Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Out of lineup Friday
Descalso is not in the lineup against the Marlins on Friday.
Descalso hits the bench for the second time in the past three outings following an 0-for-5 day at the plate Wednesday. With southpaw Adam Conley on the mound for Miami, Brandon Drury will nab another start at the keystone during the series opener.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Retreats to bench Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Goes hitless Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Sits versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Hits solo homer in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Heads to bench versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...