Descalso is not in the lineup against the Marlins on Friday.

Descalso hits the bench for the second time in the past three outings following an 0-for-5 day at the plate Wednesday. With southpaw Adam Conley on the mound for Miami, Brandon Drury will nab another start at the keystone during the series opener.

