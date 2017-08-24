Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Out of lineup Thursday
Descalso is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.
Descalso will retreat back to the bench for the third time in the past five games as Brandon Drury logs another start at the keystone in his place. Although Descalso was able to pick up two base knocks during Monday's game, he's only batting .197/.258/.279 this month, and is likely to continue losing starts if he doesn't break out of his slump soon.
