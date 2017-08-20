Play

Descalso is out of Sunday's lineup against the Twins.

Descalso is hitting .186/.273/.288 with one home run and a 27.3 percent strikeout rate over his last 20 games, so he may be in line for more days out of the lineup in the coming weeks. Brandon Drury will start at the keystone and hit seventh.

