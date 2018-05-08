Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Descalso is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Descalso has played well lately, having gone 7-for-17 with four extra-base hits over the Diamondbacks' last seven games. He'll head to the bench Tuesday while Chris Owings starts at third base.
