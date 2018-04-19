Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Out vs. lefty
Descalso is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.
As per usual, Descalso will head to the bench for Thursday's series finale with a southpaw in Ty Blach toeing the rubber for the opposition. Deven Marrero will start at third base and hit seventh in his stead.
