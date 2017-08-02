Descalso started at second base and went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in Tuesday's 16-4 loss to the Cubs.

Descalso moved from the keystone to the mound in the eighth inning, retiring the side and, more importantly, helping the Diamondbacks preserve the bullpen a bit amid the blowout loss. With Chris Owings (finger) and Nick Ahmed (hand) on the 60-day disabled list and Ketel Marte (personal) on the bereavement list, Descalso should be locked into at least semi-regular starts until Marte is activated.