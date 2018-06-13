Descalso went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 13-8 win over the Pirates.

Descalso plated both of the runs on a fourth-inning base hit, bringing his RBI count up to a team-best 36 for the season. The veteran utility man has collected more than one third of that total in his last 10 games, with a red-hot Arizona offense providing plenty of opportunities for him to drive home baserunners.