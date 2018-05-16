Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Plates winning run
Descalso went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI single in the Diamondbacks' 2-1 triumph over the Brewers on Tuesday.
Descalso's two-out base hit in the bottom of the eighth scored the go-ahead run and gave Arizona closer Brad Boxberger all the breathing room he would need to seal the victory an inning later. With the Diamondbacks announcing Tuesday that A.J. Pollock (thumb) would be sidelined for the next 4-to-8 weeks, Jake Lamb (shoulder, elbow) still on the disabled list and Paul Goldschmidt and Steven Souza mired in deep slumps, it's not entirely unreasonable to label Descalso as the Diamondbacks' second-best hitter at the moment beyond David Peralta. Descalso has helped pick up the slack while Goldschmidt and Souza have languished by posting a career-best .861 OPS through 131 plate appearances, which has been fueled by 15 extra-base hits.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Racking up doubles•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Records two base knocks•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Sits versus lefty Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Delivers game-winning triple•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...