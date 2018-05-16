Descalso went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI single in the Diamondbacks' 2-1 triumph over the Brewers on Tuesday.

Descalso's two-out base hit in the bottom of the eighth scored the go-ahead run and gave Arizona closer Brad Boxberger all the breathing room he would need to seal the victory an inning later. With the Diamondbacks announcing Tuesday that A.J. Pollock (thumb) would be sidelined for the next 4-to-8 weeks, Jake Lamb (shoulder, elbow) still on the disabled list and Paul Goldschmidt and Steven Souza mired in deep slumps, it's not entirely unreasonable to label Descalso as the Diamondbacks' second-best hitter at the moment beyond David Peralta. Descalso has helped pick up the slack while Goldschmidt and Souza have languished by posting a career-best .861 OPS through 131 plate appearances, which has been fueled by 15 extra-base hits.