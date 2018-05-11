Descalso went 2-for-5 with a double Thursday in the Diamondbacks' 2-1 loss to the Nationals in 11 innings.

Descalso has been a surprising power source for the Diamondbacks of late, recording an extra-base hit in each of the club's last five games. The 31-year-old will lose out on an everyday role at the hot corner once Jake Lamb (shoulder, elbow) is likely activated from the 10-day disabled list later this month, but Descalso's defensive versatility and strong form at the plate this season could allow him to pick up at-bats elsewhere. Second base would seem to represent Descalso's easiest path to playing time, as the primary starter at that position, Ketel Marte, owns a mediocre .580 OPS for the campaign.