Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Reaches base twice in loss
Descalso went 1-for-3 with a base hit and a walk in the Diamondbacks' 2-1 loss to the Athletics on Sunday.
For much of May, Descalso has been one of the more productive hitters in a slumping Arizona lineup, but he's fallen into his own offensive dry spell of late. The single Descalso recorded Sunday was his first hit since May 18, ending a 0-for-13 mark at the plate over his previous six appearances. Despite the recent downturn, Descalso still owns a career-high .806 OPS for the season, which should keep him locked into at least a semi-regular role with Arizona.
