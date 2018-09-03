Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Records 12th home run
Descalso went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday against the Dodgers.
Descalso took Caleb Ferguson deep in the ninth inning to record his 12th home run of the season. After a surprising start to the season, Descalso has slowed down considerably at the dish as this was just his third home run since June 27. Based on his recent performance and unsteady playing time, Descalso retains only limited value.
