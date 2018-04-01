Descalso started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rockies.

Descalso, who was filling in for a resting Ketel Marte, came around to score the Diamondbacks' lone run of the night on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning. Though he's played in each of the Diamondbacks' three games to date, Saturday marked the first time Descalso started a contest. Descalso will likely see most of his appearances this season as a pinch hitter or late-inning defensive replacement.