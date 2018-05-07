Descalso went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and one run scored Sunday in the 3-1 win over the Astros.

Descalso continues to turn it around at the plate after another multi-hit performance. He's slashing .253/.359/.482 with three home runs and 15 RBI through 32 games.

