Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Records two base knocks
Descalso went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and one run scored Sunday in the 3-1 win over the Astros.
Descalso continues to turn it around at the plate after another multi-hit performance. He's slashing .253/.359/.482 with three home runs and 15 RBI through 32 games.
