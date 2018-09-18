Descalso is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs.

Descalso has started 10 of the team's 16 games this month, slashing .194/.310/.417 with a pair of homers and seven RBI over that stretch. He'll give way to Ketel Marte at the keystone in this one, something that could happen more often down the stretch if Descalso continues to struggle at the plate.

