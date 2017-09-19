Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Retreats to bench Tuesday
Descalso is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.
As usual, Descalso will head to the bench with a left-handed pitcher (Travis Wood) starting for the opposition. In his place, Brandon Drury will start at the keystone, batting sixth.
