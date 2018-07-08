Descalso is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres.

Descalso was one of three Diamondbacks batters to produce three hits in Saturday's 20-5 victory, with the veteran finishing the evening 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs. The run total actually surpassed Descalso's output (two) from his previous 18 games combined, a stretch during which he recorded only six hits in 44 at-bats. He'll take a seat in the series finale with lefty Clayton Richard on the hill, but Descalso may continue to benefit from a handful of starts per week against right-handed pitching in the wake of his bounce-back effort Saturday.