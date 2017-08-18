Descalso went 1-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run during Thursday's win over Houston.

Descalso is a meat-and-potatoes middle infielder with a significantly low fantasy ceiling. He's sporting a .240/.340/.399 slash line for the campaign and probably doesn't warrant a roster spot outside of the deepest settings. However, he has been playing consistently, and there is value in volume in cavernous leagues. Being attached to a strong lineup doesn't hurt, either.