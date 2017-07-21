Descalso went 0-for-2 with a walk, run and RBI in Thursday's 12-2 win over the Reds.

The Diamondbacks gave several key regulars the afternoon off due to the early start time of Thursday's contest, allowing Descalso to not only reenter the lineup, but also serve as the club's leadoff man. He walked in his first plate appearance of the game and would later to come around to score on Jake Lamb's three-run homer, giving the Diamondbacks an early lead that they would maintain throughout the day. With a .349 on-base percentage on the season, Descalso has been serviceable when he enters the lineup, particularly while Yasmany Tomas (groin) has been sidelined since early June. However, with the newly acquired J.D. Martinez primed to serve as the team's everyday left fielder once he recovers from a minor hand injury, Descalso will likely see his opportunities dwindle over the weeks to come.