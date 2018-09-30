Descalso went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and three runs Saturday in the Diamondbacks' 5-4 win over the Padres.

Though his playing time has tailed off over the last few weeks, Descalso enters the regular-season finale with career-best marks in runs (54), extra-base hits (37), home runs (13), RBI (57) and on-base percentage (.354). The 31-year-old will become a free agent this winter, but Arizona will likely have interested in retaining him in a utility role.