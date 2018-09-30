Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Scores three runs in win
Descalso went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and three runs Saturday in the Diamondbacks' 5-4 win over the Padres.
Though his playing time has tailed off over the last few weeks, Descalso enters the regular-season finale with career-best marks in runs (54), extra-base hits (37), home runs (13), RBI (57) and on-base percentage (.354). The 31-year-old will become a free agent this winter, but Arizona will likely have interested in retaining him in a utility role.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Out against Kershaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Out against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Retreats to bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Slugs two-run homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Out of lineup Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....