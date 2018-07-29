Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Scores twice in victory
Descalso went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Padres.
Despite only starting eight of the Diamondbacks' past 14 games, Descalso has drawn a remarkable 14 walks during that span while striking out only three times. That extreme plate discipline has aided him to a .583 on-base percentage over that stretch, but it hasn't helped him nearly as much in traditional 5x5 formats. He's hitting a credible .318 since July 10, but has failed to record an RBI.
