Descalso picked up a start at second base in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Mets and finished 2-for-4 with a double.

Descalso had been acting as the Diamondbacks' primary third baseman for the past month and a half while Jake Lamb (shoulder, elbow) was on the disabled list, but the 31-year-old will no longer have a path to consistent at-bats at that position following Lamb's activation Friday. Fortunately for Descalso, he offers capable defense at every infield spot and can also play the corner outfield, affording multiple avenues for him to stick in the Arizona lineup. With Descalso swinging one of the hotter bats for a Diamondbacks offense that has sputtered of late, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo more or less acknowledged Friday that he would continue to find ways to keep the veteran in the starting nine on a regular basis, according to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. Everyday middle infielders Ketel Marte (.591 OPS) and Nick Ahmed (.682 OPS) would seem most in danger of losing starts to Descalso, assuming the pectoral injury right fielder Steven Souza aggravated Friday doesn't create an opening at that spot.