Descalso went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored Friday in the Diamondbacks' 9-1 win over the Marlins.

Descalso, who was manning the leadoff spot for just the second time this season, hit the first of a franchise-record-tying six home runs on the night for Arizona when he took Elieser Hernandez deep in the second inning. With Arizona moving David Peralta down to the five hole of late, it appears Descalso and Jarrod Dyson could both receive opportunities to set the table for the Diamondbacks for the foreseeable future. That lineup placement would only enhance Descalso's fantasy value, which is arguably as high as its ever been throughout his career thanks to his surprising breakthrough in the power department.