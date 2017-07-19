Descalso went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, an RBI and two runs against the Reds on Tuesday.

He started in left field, then moved to third base and finally first base as the Diamondbacks shuffled their stars out of the lineup late in the blowout. However, Descalso is going to find time in left hard to come by moving forward, as the D-Backs acquired J.D. Martinez from the Tigers on Tuesday, and he'll immediately slot in as the starter there. That'll press the 30-year-old Descalso back into a utility role, where he's most useful to the team.