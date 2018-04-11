Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Sits again against lefty
Descalso is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants.
Descalso will take a seat in favor of Deven Marrero as the Giants face the left-handed Andrew Suarez. Descalso and Marrero appear to be in a platoon situation while Jake Lamb (shoulder) is on the disabled list, though with Lamb eligible to return to the field Sunday, that setup is likely to end soon.
