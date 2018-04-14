Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Sits again vs. southpaw
Descalso is not in the lineup Saturday against Rich Hill and the Dodgers.
Descalso and Deven Marrero are platooning at third base while Jake Lamb (shoulder) remains sidelined. Lamb is likely to return within a week, forcing Descalso back into a bench role. The veteran utility man has hit .219/.316/.500 over his first 38 plate appearances this season.
