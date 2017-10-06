Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Sits Friday
Descalso is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Friday.
Descalso gives way to Brandon Drury with left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the hill for Los Angeles. During Wednesday's wild-card victory to Colorado, Descalso went 1-for-3 with one home run, two RBI and two runs scored, and will likely return to the starting nine for Saturday's game with Rich Hill on the mound.
