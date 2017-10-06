Play

Descalso is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Friday.

Descalso gives way to Brandon Drury with left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the hill for Los Angeles. During Wednesday's wild-card victory to Colorado, Descalso went 1-for-3 with one home run, two RBI and two runs scored, and will likely return to the starting nine for Saturday's game with Rich Hill on the mound.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast