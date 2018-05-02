Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Sits versus lefty Wednesday
Descalso is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Descalso has three multi-hit games in his past four starts, but he'll head to the bench for a night off to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup with Dodgers' starter Hyun-Jin Ryu. Deven Marrero will man the hot corner in his stead.
