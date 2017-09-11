Play

Descalso is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

Descalso has struggled against southpaws this season -- hitting just .188 with a .650 OPS in 82 plate appearances -- so he'll head to the bench with the opposition sending a lefty to the mound (Kyle Freeland). Brandon Drury will take over at the keystone in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast