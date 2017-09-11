Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Sits versus lefty
Descalso is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.
Descalso has struggled against southpaws this season -- hitting just .188 with a .650 OPS in 82 plate appearances -- so he'll head to the bench with the opposition sending a lefty to the mound (Kyle Freeland). Brandon Drury will take over at the keystone in his stead.
