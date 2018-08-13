Descalso went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Reds.

Descalso launched a three-run blast to center field in the first as the Diamondbacks cruised to a seven-run victory. Prior to Sunday's tilt, he hadn't homered since June 27 against Miami, so his production at the dish has certainly slowed of late. Descalso has gone 4-for-18 with two extra-base hits and three RBI through seven games in August.