Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Slugs two-run homer
Descalso went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 5-4 loss to the Astros.
Descalso made things interesting in the ninth inning when he slugged his career-best 13th home run of the season off Roberto Osuna, but the Houston closer struck out Ketel Marte a batter later to end the Arizona threat. Descalso has pilfered more starts from Marte at the keystone in September, but the 31-year-old hasn't performed well enough to run away with the gig just yet. Over his 12 appearances on the month, Descalso is hitting .212 while striking out 28.2 percent of the time.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Heads to bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: To draw more starts at keystone•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Records 12th home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Homers, walks twice in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...