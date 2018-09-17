Descalso went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 5-4 loss to the Astros.

Descalso made things interesting in the ninth inning when he slugged his career-best 13th home run of the season off Roberto Osuna, but the Houston closer struck out Ketel Marte a batter later to end the Arizona threat. Descalso has pilfered more starts from Marte at the keystone in September, but the 31-year-old hasn't performed well enough to run away with the gig just yet. Over his 12 appearances on the month, Descalso is hitting .212 while striking out 28.2 percent of the time.