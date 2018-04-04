Descalso went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Dodgers.

Descalso and leadoff man David Peralta both touched Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw up for long balls, becoming the first pair of lefty-hitting teammates to take the three-time Cy Young winner deep in the same game. Don't expect the achievement to embolden manager Torey Lovullo to hand regular starts to Descalso against southpaws, though the veteran infielder could be in store for an uptick in opportunities at third base while Jake Lamb (shoulder) remains on the 10-day disabled list.