Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Stationed on bench Friday
Descalso is not in the lineup against Pittsburgh on Friday.
Descalso will get a little breather after a couple rough showings from the plate recently, going a combined 1-for-12 with five strikeouts over the past three games. In his absence, Ketel Marte will start at second base and bat fifth in the order.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Wears golden sombrero Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Homers against Mets•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Plates two more runs Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Drives in three Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Continues RBI streak•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart