Descalso went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's 10-2 win over the Braves.

Though J.D. Martinez (wrist) was cleared to return to the lineup for the series opener, the versatile Descalso managed to stick in the starting nine for the fifth consecutive game, manning second base this time with Brandon Drury getting the day off. It's expected that Descalso's playing-time opportunities will still take a hit from here on out, but he could see close to a handful of starts per week thanks to his ability to slot in at a number of different positions and steady eye at the plate. Descalso has racked up eight walks in his last seven games, which has helped him atone for a 4-for-19 showing at the plate during that time.