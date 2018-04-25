Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Supplies third homer of season
Descalso went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in the Diamondbacks' 8-4 win over the Phillies on Tuesday.
With the Diamondbacks facing left-handed starting pitchers in three of their previous four games, Descalso had been ceding third base to Deven Marrero more often, but the 31-year-old make a big impact upon returning to the lineup Tuesday. The eighth-inning blast gave the Diamondbacks a four-run cushion heading into the final frame, paving the way for Arizona to improve its record to a National League-best 16-6. With Jake Lamb having recently experienced renewed tendinitis in his elbow, it's likely his activation from the disabled list will be delayed until at least early May, giving Descalso a little more longevity in his role as a strong-side platoon bat at the hot corner.
