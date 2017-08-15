Play

Descalso is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Astros.

The Diamondbacks are still favoring Descalso in the second-base platoon with Brandon Drury, but Descalso will find himself on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Brad Peacock) nonetheless in light of his lack of production lately. Descalso is slashing just .184/.244/.237 on the month, so if Drury -- who has been slumping for an even longer period of time -- is able to turn in a quality performance while filing in for Descalso on Tuesday, manager Torey Lovullo could revisit how he divvies up the starts at the keystone.

