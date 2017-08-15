Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Takes seat Tuesday against righty
Descalso is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Astros.
The Diamondbacks are still favoring Descalso in the second-base platoon with Brandon Drury, but Descalso will find himself on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Brad Peacock) nonetheless in light of his lack of production lately. Descalso is slashing just .184/.244/.237 on the month, so if Drury -- who has been slumping for an even longer period of time -- is able to turn in a quality performance while filing in for Descalso on Tuesday, manager Torey Lovullo could revisit how he divvies up the starts at the keystone.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Three hits Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Looks like top option at second base•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Picks up another start in infield•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Stays in lineup, reaches base three times•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...