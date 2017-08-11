Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Three hits Thursday
Descalso went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 8-6 loss to the Dodgers.
Descalso was the only batter in Arizona's lineup except for the pitcher with a sub-.450 slugging percentage, but he provides value in his own right through defensive versatility and a patient approach at the plate. This effort raised Descalso's OBP to .344 and he's within striking distance of his 2013 career highs of 43 apiece in both runs and RBI.
