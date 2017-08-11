Play

Descalso went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 8-6 loss to the Dodgers.

Descalso was the only batter in Arizona's lineup except for the pitcher with a sub-.450 slugging percentage, but he provides value in his own right through defensive versatility and a patient approach at the plate. This effort raised Descalso's OBP to .344 and he's within striking distance of his 2013 career highs of 43 apiece in both runs and RBI.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast