Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: To draw more starts at keystone
Descalso is slated to see more playing time at second base during the final month of the regular season, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
With Descalso set to get more time at the keystone, Ketel Marte will see fewer opportunities at second base. Descalso has gone 5-for-20 with a double and five RBI over his previous seven ballgames, and he's served in a utility role for the majority of the 2018 campaign.
