Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Wears golden sombrero Tuesday
Descalso went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 5-4 loss to the Angels.
Prior to this season, Descalso favored a disciplined, high-contact approach at the plate, which has historically allowed him to post quality on-base percentages but low averages and limited slugging production. The 31-year-old made a concerted effort to revamp his swing path during the offseason, and has reaped the benefits of the change with a .245 ISO, which is more than 80 points better from the career-best mark he posted in 2017. Of course, selling out for more power has its drawbacks, and that was evident Tuesday with Descalso going down swinging in each of his plate appearances. His 25.7 percent strikeout rate is also the highest its been in his career, but it's a trade off Descalso and fantasy owners alike will certainly accept with the 31-year-old well on his way to the best statistical season of his career.
