Diamondbacks' Daniel Robertson: Signs minor-league deal with Arizona
Robertson signed a minor-league deal with the Diamondacks on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Robertson has earned brief stints in the majors in each of the last four seasons, each with a diferent organization. The 32-year-old journeyman owns a .262/.314/.328 career slash line in 386 plate appearances. He doesn't look to be anything other than organizational depth for the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Indians' Daniel Robertson: Designated for assignment•
-
Indians' Daniel Robertson: Lands on DL•
-
Indians' Daniel Robertson: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Indians' Daniel Robertson: Picks up fifth consecutive start•
-
Indians' Daniel Robertson: Smacks first MLB home run•
-
Indians' Daniel Robertson: Will man leadoff spot Sunday•
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...
-
Ranking Tigers' Fantasy assets
The Detroit Tigers are entering a rebuild, with prospects on the way that could help in 20...