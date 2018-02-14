Play

Robertson signed a minor-league deal with the Diamondacks on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Robertson has earned brief stints in the majors in each of the last four seasons, each with a diferent organization. The 32-year-old journeyman owns a .262/.314/.328 career slash line in 386 plate appearances. He doesn't look to be anything other than organizational depth for the Diamondbacks.

