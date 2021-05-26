site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: diamondbacks-dario-agrazal-signs-minor-league-deal | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Diamondbacks' Dario Agrazal: Signs minor-league deal
By
RotoWire Staff
May 26, 2021
at
10:57 am ET 1 min read
Agrazal signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on May 19.
Agrazal missed the entire 2020 campaign due to forearm tendinitis and was unable to secure a roster spot to begin the 2021 season. The right-hander will likely report to Triple-A Reno and could return to the majors at some point this year.
More News
10/27/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/19/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/14/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/08/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
07/29/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
07/28/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read