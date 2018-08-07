Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Back in action at Visalia
Varsho (hand) was reinstated from the 7-day disabled list at High-A Visalia on Friday and has appeared in two games with the affiliate, going 1-for-9 with three strikeouts.
Varsho was sidelined for approximately six weeks with a fractured hand, creating only a minor speed bump in his development. On the whole this season, the 22-year-old is slashing .283/.368/.453 with eight home runs and 15 steals in 253 plate appearances, validating his standing as one of the top catching prospects in the lower minors.
