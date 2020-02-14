Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Back to full strength
Varsho (ankle) said he's back to full strength as spring training kicked off this week, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Varsho injured his ankle last November during an international tournament in Japan and initially feared the worst. The diagnosis -- a Grade 3 sprain -- was less serious than the thoughts that raced through his mind. Varsho, a catcher/outfielder, is one Arizona's top prospects and could reach MLB at some point in 2020.
