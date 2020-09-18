Varsho batted leadoff and went 0-for-4 with a walk and was caught stealing in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Angels.

Varsho's been a lineup regular since the start of September, but he's primarily batted in the lower third of the batting order. He got the leadoff job Thursday when the Diamondbacks rested Josh Rojas, who recently has been the leadoff hitter against right-handers. Varsho is batting .146 (7-for-48) with a .253 on-base percentage for the month of September.