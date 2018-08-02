Varsho (hand) has appeared in three rehab games in the rookie-level Arizona League, going a combined 6-for-12 with four extra-base hits in those contests.

Varsho has been on the shelf since mid-June with a fractured hand, but looks like he could be closing in on a return from the 7-day disabled list. The 22-year-old was behind the plate for all nine innings in his last appearance Monday and should soon settle back into an everyday role at High-A Visalia. Over his 57 games at Visalia prior to getting shut down with the injury, Varsho was slashing .290/.377/.467 with eight home runs and a 15-for-18 success rate on the stolen-base attempts.