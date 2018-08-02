Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Begins rehabbing in Arizona League
Varsho (hand) has appeared in three rehab games in the rookie-level Arizona League, going a combined 6-for-12 with four extra-base hits in those contests.
Varsho has been on the shelf since mid-June with a fractured hand, but looks like he could be closing in on a return from the 7-day disabled list. The 22-year-old was behind the plate for all nine innings in his last appearance Monday and should soon settle back into an everyday role at High-A Visalia. Over his 57 games at Visalia prior to getting shut down with the injury, Varsho was slashing .290/.377/.467 with eight home runs and a 15-for-18 success rate on the stolen-base attempts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...